|
|
Clara Olive Vaughn Wells
Everyone loved Clara Olive Vaughn Wells! She was the beloved daughter of Eugene Moses Vaughn and Iva Mae Gardner. Born with a heart of gold on October 30,1927, she was the wife of Donald Wells and an incredible mother to Donna Vaughan (Sharon), Cathy Truehart (Richard), and niece, Ivy Berry. Her 3 grandchildren; Robbie, Rachel and Crystal were the loves of her life as were her great grandchildren; Sarah, Michael, and Noah. She was also blessed to meet her 5 great great grandsons. Olive raised her family in Farmington, Maine until she moved to Vero Beach, Florida in 1975 where she lived with her dear friend, Marlene Jones. She worked as a bookkeeper until her mid seventies. After retirement she worked on God's behalf volunteering for the Adult Literacy Program as well as a teacher's aide for underprivileged children. At her 90th birthday party her entire family celebrated and honored her for 2 days which was her awesome Celebration of Life. Olive was a rare and beautiful soul. She blessed us all with her unwavering positive attitude, love, compassion and her desire to make a difference in people's lives. She died peacefully at age 92 and she brought light into the darkness of the world. AMEN.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aycock-hillcrest.com for the Wells family.
Published in the TC Palm from May 13 to May 17, 2020