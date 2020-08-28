1/1
Clare Margreat Rawe
Clare Margreat Rawe

Fort Pierce - Clare Margreat Rawe, 86, passed away August 18, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Clare was born in Buffalo, New York and moved to Fort Pierce in 1980.

She was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church and of the BPOE Elks #1520, Fort Pierce. She loved to read and spend time with her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Sheila Rawe of Fort Pierce, FL; sons, Robert (Lisa) Rawe of Stuart, FL and Chris (Erica) Rawe of Palm City, FL; grandchildren, Nicole(Richard) Friedrich, Bryanna, Mackenzie, Jeremy, Wil and Trenten and great-grandchildren, Dakota, Richard and Brielle Clare.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Treasure Coast Hospice. www.treasurehealth.org

A Mass is scheduled for Saturday September 12 at 10:00 am at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com






Published in TC Palm from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anastasia Catholic Church
