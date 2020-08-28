Clare Margreat Rawe
Fort Pierce - Clare Margreat Rawe, 86, passed away August 18, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Clare was born in Buffalo, New York and moved to Fort Pierce in 1980.
She was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church and of the BPOE Elks #1520, Fort Pierce. She loved to read and spend time with her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Sheila Rawe of Fort Pierce, FL; sons, Robert (Lisa) Rawe of Stuart, FL and Chris (Erica) Rawe of Palm City, FL; grandchildren, Nicole(Richard) Friedrich, Bryanna, Mackenzie, Jeremy, Wil and Trenten and great-grandchildren, Dakota, Richard and Brielle Clare.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Treasure Coast Hospice. www.treasurehealth.org
A Mass is scheduled for Saturday September 12 at 10:00 am at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce.