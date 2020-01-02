Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarita Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarita Marie Harrison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarita Marie Harrison Obituary
Clarita Marie Harrison

Clarita Marie Harrison - affectionately known as "Clar", was born in Kingston, Jamaica on May 22, 1935. She passed into eternal rest on the morning of December 31, 2019 in Melbourne, Florida. Ms. Harrison retired to Sebastian after many years in New Jersey. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons - Patrick and Andre Harrison, her daughters - Andrea Harrison and Nilaja Mussa, her in-laws - Venitia, Mansa, Rose and Corina, her grandchildren - Ayanne, KiJahnee, Rihanna, Xavier, Angelina, Quame and Abeni, her great grandchildren - Taijon and Tafari. Ms. Harrison will also be fondly regarded by numerous other family members, other loved ones and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4 at 1:00 pm at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1301 Sebastian Boulevard, Sebastian. Interment will be private. Donations may be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -