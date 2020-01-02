|
|
Clarita Marie Harrison
Clarita Marie Harrison - affectionately known as "Clar", was born in Kingston, Jamaica on May 22, 1935. She passed into eternal rest on the morning of December 31, 2019 in Melbourne, Florida. Ms. Harrison retired to Sebastian after many years in New Jersey. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons - Patrick and Andre Harrison, her daughters - Andrea Harrison and Nilaja Mussa, her in-laws - Venitia, Mansa, Rose and Corina, her grandchildren - Ayanne, KiJahnee, Rihanna, Xavier, Angelina, Quame and Abeni, her great grandchildren - Taijon and Tafari. Ms. Harrison will also be fondly regarded by numerous other family members, other loved ones and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4 at 1:00 pm at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1301 Sebastian Boulevard, Sebastian. Interment will be private. Donations may be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020