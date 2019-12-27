|
Claudia Elizabeth L'Engle Hafling
Port St. Lucie - After an extended illness Claudia Elizabeth passed peacefully in the presence of her entire loving family to be with her Lord and Savior this past Christmas Eve 12/24/2019.
She was born in Jacksonville, FL to John Claude L'Engle and Veve Elizabeth Douglass on 4/25/1960, the first of four daughters.
The family moved to Palm Beach county in 1971. Claudia had a passion and gift for writing and worked for the Palm Beach Post as a reporter and as North County Bureau Chief in the late 70's while attending Palm Beach Junior College. There she earned her Associates of Arts (AA) degree. She later studied journalism at the University of Florida (Gainesville).
After working for a large Public Relations firm for a number of years she and another co-worker formed their own company, Media and Marketing Concepts. The two were pioneers in their field as a female owned PR firm in the Boca Raton area.
Claudia met and married the love of her life James Michael (Mike) Hafling in September of 1995. They moved to Port St. Lucie where together they were active members of Sunlight Community Church. There she was a longtime member of the choir. She and Mike were also avid supporters and volunteers of Epic Missions, a local missionary organization.
Her hobbies included needlepoint, card making and scrapbooking which she enjoyed sharing with friends and family.
Claudia loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband Mike, son Christopher, step-daughter Jennifer Lambert (Josh), father Claude L'Engle, siblings Catherine Rorick, Claire Jessup (Todd), Carolyn Gutierrez (Steven), loving Aunt and Uncle Dottie & Robert Cathey and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her mother Veve L'Engle, aunt, Harriet L'Engle and niece Jacqueline Marie Rorick.
A funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach. Interment will follow in Crestlawn Cemetery, Vero Beach.
Claudia Elizabeth L'Engle Hafling
Port St. Lucie
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019