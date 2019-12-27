Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
Resources
More Obituaries for Claudia Hafling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudia Elizabeth L'Engle Hafling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claudia Elizabeth L'Engle Hafling Obituary
Claudia Elizabeth L'Engle Hafling

Port St. Lucie - After an extended illness Claudia Elizabeth passed peacefully in the presence of her entire loving family to be with her Lord and Savior this past Christmas Eve 12/24/2019.

She was born in Jacksonville, FL to John Claude L'Engle and Veve Elizabeth Douglass on 4/25/1960, the first of four daughters.

The family moved to Palm Beach county in 1971. Claudia had a passion and gift for writing and worked for the Palm Beach Post as a reporter and as North County Bureau Chief in the late 70's while attending Palm Beach Junior College. There she earned her Associates of Arts (AA) degree. She later studied journalism at the University of Florida (Gainesville).

After working for a large Public Relations firm for a number of years she and another co-worker formed their own company, Media and Marketing Concepts. The two were pioneers in their field as a female owned PR firm in the Boca Raton area.

Claudia met and married the love of her life James Michael (Mike) Hafling in September of 1995. They moved to Port St. Lucie where together they were active members of Sunlight Community Church. There she was a longtime member of the choir. She and Mike were also avid supporters and volunteers of Epic Missions, a local missionary organization.

Her hobbies included needlepoint, card making and scrapbooking which she enjoyed sharing with friends and family.

Claudia loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband Mike, son Christopher, step-daughter Jennifer Lambert (Josh), father Claude L'Engle, siblings Catherine Rorick, Claire Jessup (Todd), Carolyn Gutierrez (Steven), loving Aunt and Uncle Dottie & Robert Cathey and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her mother Veve L'Engle, aunt, Harriet L'Engle and niece Jacqueline Marie Rorick.

A funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach. Interment will follow in Crestlawn Cemetery, Vero Beach.

An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.comClaudiaElizabeth L'Engle HaflingPort St. Lucie
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claudia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -