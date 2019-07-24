Clayton Carlton Humphries



Fort Pierce - Clayton Carlton Humphries, a "Double Eighth Generation" Floridian, and a 5th generational descendant of the St. Lucie County Pioneer Carlton Family left this life way too soon on Sunday, July 21, 2019.



He is survived by his son, Jaxen Heath Alexander; parents, Fred and Joanne Humphries; sister, Houston Rigel, all of Ft. Pierce; brother, Mark Humphries of Naples; brother, Charles Stewart & wife Cheryl of Maryville, TN; sister, April Humphries Hall & husband Tom of Boston, MA, as well as myriads of nieces, nephews, cousins and so many loving friends.



Clay graduated from Ft. Pierce Central High School, attended Indian River State College, and graduated from St. Lucie County Firefighter Academy. In 2011 Clay survived a nearly fatal 4-wheeler accident. Since recovering, he focused primarily on the family's 100-year-old cattle ranch, which he managed. He traveled the country attending livestock management and pasture improvement classes and along the way got to see a lot of the beautiful United States which he loved so much.



In recent years Clay had focused his energy on educating people about the beneficial impact of agriculture on the environment. He was a member of One Florida Foundation, Young Farmers and Ranchers, and the St. Lucie County Young Republicans Club. These organizations had taken him to Washington, D.C. and Tallahassee where he advocated for the future of Florida with a strong emphasis on preserving history and heritage.



His most recent endeavor was the development of HIDEAWAY HAMMOCK Wedding Venue and Fall Festival Event. The Family plans to continue with his personal dream.



The greatest of his accomplishments was being a loving father to his son Jaxen, who was his world.



Visitation will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. A service will be conducted on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 210 South Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce, FL. Burial will be private at the family cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com. Published in the TC Palm on July 24, 2019