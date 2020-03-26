|
Clement "Gene" Reetz
Vero Beach - Clement "Gene" Reetz, of Vero Beach, passed away from cancer on March 13, 2020. Born August 21, 1939, he exemplified integrity, selflessness, dedication and goodwill throughout his life. He was a positive role model for all and left this world a better place.
A native Miamian, Gene was a graduate of Miami Jackson Senior High School. He enlisted in the Air Force and served as a radar technician in Okinawa, Japan and Panama City, Florida. While stationed in Japan, he exchanged many letters, and fell in love, with his future bride, Heather Howden, whom he married in December 1960. They would be longtime residents of Miami Springs, Florida, where both had grown up.
After completing his active duty service, Gene took over managing the family business, Precast Products, Inc., which had been started by his father Clement Conrad Reetz. At Precast he developed new product lines and ensured that the business kept up with changing times and customer needs. Throughout his four decades running the company he enjoyed a well-deserved reputation for honesty, integrity, and fairness.
Gene loved to engage people in conversation and to be involved in local politics, issues and causes. He was appointed to the Miami Springs Code Enforcement Board in 1986, and was also in the Chamber of Commerce, and on the Board of Directors for the Fair Havens Foundation. Gene was the recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award from the Rotary Foundation. One of his proudest accomplishments was championing a fundraising effort for Janet Jefferies, a young Cystic Fibrosis patient, that resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars of assistance.
In 2003, Gene and Heather moved to Vero Beach, Florida. Gene was actively involved in his church, quietly and humbly serving the needs of many people. He also served on the board of Sunshine Physical Therapy for many years. He had a strong Christian faith and lived his life accordingly. While not seeking personal recognition or acknowledgement, he nevertheless served as a role model to many.
One of Gene's favorite places was Blue Ridge, GA. His parents, Clem and Mary Reetz, built a cabin in 1955, and he spent countless summers there with his family. He then carried on this tradition with his own wife and children. Gene enjoyed sitting on the porch, taking in the beautiful scenery and relaxing in the midst of nature.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, the love of his life, Heather H Reetz; his children, Clement Ryan Reetz, Kent Reetz, Heather Anna Hall and their spouses; six grandchildren, Samantha, Madison, David, Christopher, Ashley, and Allison; his sisters Leeanne Meadows of Jacksonville and Merry Stovall of Athens, GA, both of whom affectionately referred to him as "Sonny"; and many other loving members of his extended family.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020