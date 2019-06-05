Services
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Stuart - Born June 29, 1949 in Miami, FL. to Sally Yates Hataway and Jimmie W. Hataway. He grew up mostly in Indiantown and attended Martin County schools, graduating from Martin County High School Class of 1968. Clifford was drafted into the military and served courageously with the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam, earning two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantry Badge. When he returned to private life, he worked in the heavy equipment industry. Later he owned his own heavy equipment company. Clifford enjoyed dogs, hunting, fishing, air boating, good BBQ, banana pudding, swamp cabbage, with his many friends. He is survived by his wife, Lynda Kay Hataway; his daughter Kaycie Lynn Hataway; his dogs, Scrappy and Snookie; his sister, Betty Lightsey; brothers, Bill (Anna) Hataway, Ronnie (Dorothy) Hataway, and honorary brother Edward (Colleen) Kriss; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of His Life will be held on Wednesday, June 5th at 7:00 pm in the Chapel of Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory, 950 SE Monterey Road, Stuart. An Online Guestbook is available by visiting www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm on June 5, 2019
