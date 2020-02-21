|
|
Clifton A. Nelson
Locust Grove, VA - Clifton A. Nelson died on January 4, 2020. Born on June 8, 1932, "Cliff" as he was known, was originally from College Park, MD. He graduated from Charlotte Hall Military Academy in 1951 and enlisted in the Navy. He was a veteran of the Korean War. After his Naval service ended, Cliff attended the University of Maryland, College Park. It was there that he met his beloved "Janie," his wife of 63 years. They were married in May 1956. In 1962 Cliff and Jane moved their young family from Carrollton, MD to Monument, Colorado, where he owned "Cliff's Conoco," and was a fixture in the small community, always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. He and Jane returned to the Washington area in 1988, where he worked for Koons Ford until retirement. Cliff loved fast cars and delighted in running ahead of the pack on the highway. He was also an avid sailor and was happiest at the helm of his sailboat on the Chesapeake Bay, usually with an assortment of children and grandchildren on board. After they retired, he and Jane lived on their 44-foot trawler, Blue Moon. In 2004, they set anchor and built a home in Vero Beach, Florida. In December 2019 they moved to Virginia to be closer to family.
He delighted in his role as patriarch of, and was much loved by, a large extended family of three generations. He was gregarious and could talk to anyone about anything. He is survived by his wife, four children, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, a sister, two nieces, one great nephew and two great nieces.
The family would like to invite you to a visitation at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania, VA, on Saturday, March 14th at 10:00am, a memorial service will follow at 11:00am.
The family requests that donations be made in Cliff's name to . Online condolences and fond memories of Cliff may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020