Cobina "Coby" Luciano
1939 - 2020
Cobina "Coby" Luciano

Cobina "Coby" Luciano, 81, a resident of Port St Lucie for 32 years, passed away June 21, 2020. Coby was born May 9, 1939 in Stamford, CT to William T. Romaniello and Adeline Mazzariello Romaniello.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jesse Luciano, her brother, Nick Romaniello and sister, Carol Ferretti. She is survived by her loving children, Cathy Marino, Kim Dombroski and Nancy Johnston. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother, William T. Romaniello Jr. (Gerri) and her brother in law, Frank Ferretti.

Arrangements by Aycock Funeral home in Port St Lucie, Florida.




Published in TC Palm from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Aycock Funeral Home
1504 Southeast Floresta Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34983
7728780049
