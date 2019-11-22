|
|
Coleman Pippin
Vero Beach - Mr. Coleman Clark Pippin, 98 of Vero Beach, died November 20, 2019 at Florida Baptist Retirement Center in Vero Beach. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach. A funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Strunk Funeral Home with Rev. Buddy Tipton, Central Assembly of God, Vero Beach officiating. A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019