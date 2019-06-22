|
Colin M. Holmes Jr.
Palm City - Colin M. Holmes, 75, of Palm City passed away at Treasure Coast Hospice June 18, 2019. He was diagnosed with Hepatitis A in March and never recovered.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Beverly, Sister, Virginia VanBlois and Niece, Dayle Ewald and a host of dear friends.
Colin grew up in Vero Beach working at his parents' fruit stand selling Indian River oranges and juice to tourists travelling along US 1. Following graduation from Vero Beach High School he attended PBJC and IRJC and worked as a Draftsman and Design Associate for Babcock & Wilcox and RCA. When they closed he returned to college to earn his BA degree from FAU. Go Owls!
Returning to Sales, he opened Remex North Business Systems in Ft. Pierce where he sold and repaired typewriters, calculators and copiers for several years. When he sold the business, he became a District Sales Manager for Canon USA for the Southeastern US selling office machines to dealers. After travelling for ten years, he decided to stay closer to home and worked for Discount Auto Parts as both a store manager and corporate trainer.
Colin loved restoring and racing vintage British sports cars. He was a member of the SVRA, SCCA and Tampa Bay Austin Healey Club. He loved helping other automobile enthusiasts with their cars, and was the "go to" guy in the neighborhood for bicycle and golf cart repairs.
He played guitar since he was a teenager and met weekly with his garage band The Dentures. Colin loved living near the water and spent many hours fishing, boating, and enjoying a beautiful sunset.
He will be remembered for his generosity, unconditional friendship and terrible jokes.
Special thanks to the exceptional caregivers on 4 East at Martin Memorial and Treasure Coast Hospice.
A memorial service will be held June 22nd at 1 pm at First United Methodist Church, 1500 S. Kanner Highway in Stuart.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice. www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm on June 22, 2019