Mrs. Colleen Eva (Dumas) Dwyer
Hobe Sound - Mrs. Colleen Eva (Dumas) Dwyer, 90, passed away peacefully Friday morning at her home in Hobe Sound, Florida. Born in Schenectady, NY to the late Eldrick Dumas and Sophia Gorcicki, she moved to Bristol, CT in 1964 where she raised her family until relocating to Southern Florida. The funeral service will be conducted 1pm Thursday, Jun 18th. To offer condolences, please visit Forest Hills, Palm City, Florida, website: https://www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com/
Hobe Sound - Mrs. Colleen Eva (Dumas) Dwyer, 90, passed away peacefully Friday morning at her home in Hobe Sound, Florida. Born in Schenectady, NY to the late Eldrick Dumas and Sophia Gorcicki, she moved to Bristol, CT in 1964 where she raised her family until relocating to Southern Florida. The funeral service will be conducted 1pm Thursday, Jun 18th. To offer condolences, please visit Forest Hills, Palm City, Florida, website: https://www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.