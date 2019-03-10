|
|
Colleen Rae Mader
Vero Beach, FL
Colleen Rae Mader, age 76, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019. Born in Minneapolis, MN on April 25, 1942. Preceded in death by parents, Don and Hilda Adams; brothers John, Philip, and David Adams. Survived by sons Craig (Linda Lumbra) and Blake (Beth) Mader; siblings Carol (Robert) Ferris, Michael (Ada Nadine) Adams, James (Linda) Adams; sister-in-law Marilyn Adams; grandson Brandon Mader, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
A memorial service will be held Sat April 13, 2019 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship 1590 - 27th Ave Vero Beach 772-778-5880, pastor Scott Alexander presiding service 3 - 4, fellowship following.
Another memorial service will be held in Minneapolis, MN in summer2019 (TBD).
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to VNA and Hospice Foundation www.vnatc.com 772-978-5568.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 10, 2019