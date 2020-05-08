|
|
Concetta (Connie) Montuoro
Vero Beach - Concetta (Connie) Montuoro, 90 of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina after a long illness.
Connie was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Nichola and Maria Uliano on January 1, 1930. She was a 1947 graduate of Mastbaum High School in Philadelphia.
Connie married her longtime love Vincent Joseph Montuoro on June 12,1948 and they started their new life together eventually raising their five children. They were married for 71 years before Vincent's passing last October.
Connie and her family were longtime residents of Vero Beach and she was active in the community. Connie loved to cook and entertain. She and her husband Vince enjoyed playing tennis and were members of Sea Oaks.
Connie attended St. Helen's Catholic Church with her family for over 40 years, then attended St. John of the Cross Catholic Church in retirement with her husband.
Connie was preceded in death by her husband Vincent Joseph Montuoro, her parents, Nichola and Maria Uliano and her siblings, Catherine Paone, Joseph Uliano, and Vincent Uliano, Sr.
Connie is survived by her five children: Jim (Ginger) Montuoro, Carol (Fincher) Jarrell, Vince Jr. (Eva) Montuoro, Bob (Lisa) Montuoro, Mary K. (Frank) McAbee. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Christy Montuoro Donnelly, Gina (Matt) Hounam, Emily (John) Calhoun, Todd Montuoro, and Nick Montuoro; six great-grandchildren, Savanah Donnelly, Tyler Donnelly, Jackson Hounam, Jameson Hounam, Caroline Calhoun, and Landon Calhoun.
The family will hold a private burial at Crestlawn Cemetery in Vero Beach, FL; and a celebration of Connie's life. There will be no public services.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; and Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, 1655 27th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com or www.lowtherfamily.com
Published in the TC Palm from May 8 to May 10, 2020