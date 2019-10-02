|
|
Constance Ellen Blake
Vero Beach - Constance Ellen Blake was born on August 27th, 1935 the 8th child to John P. Corrigan and Catherine Corbett Corrigan in Cleveland, Ohio. Conny filled her life with gratitude and balance. Depression-era struggles demanded young Conny lovingly help raise her younger brothers and sister. She learned quickly that to care for others, she must care for herself. One evening when her Irish father found her hiding outside eating ice cream, she explained that she bought it with her allowance. Charmed, her proud father told her to enjoy the entire pint herself.
Self sufficient Conny graduated high school at 18 and began working in the Chardon Court House as the youngest clerk of courts ever in Ohio, to support her family. She later worked for Trans Canada Airlines as a reservations agent and bought her own home in Parma. Ages before #MeToo, she shut down inappropriate advances with a swift kick in the shins, or by bluntly rejecting philanderers until she met a kindred spirit who too valued love of God, family, and one another above all else.
Conny and Richard married in 1965, in St Anthony's Church, Parma Ohio and started their life together in Flushing, New York and later relocated to Long Island where they would raise their 5 children at a time when New York was known as "a nice place to visit, but I wouldn't want to live there". When relatives from Ohio would come to stay, bearing gridlocked traffic, Conny would quip "It's a nice place to live, but I wouldn't want to visit here."
When her youngest began grade school, the lifelong learner Conny, now 45, started college. Her grades were so good she received scholarship offers for law school. Choosing to maintain work life harmony, she took a paralegal job near home at a Mineola law firm. She found solace from work tensions volunteering at Abilities Inc where she taught religious education to inspirational disabled students, who overcame great obstacles, people who she remembered until her final days, and as a grateful Conny said, taught her far more than she taught them.
Eventually, Conny and Dick moved into a dream retirement home in Vero Beach. She was fond of joking with loved ones while floating in the pool that her paralegal career paid for. In her final years as Conny declined physically her spirit grew stronger. Conny continued touching others with balance and grace. Days before she died in hospice, barely able to speak, Conny woke briefly to tell two nurses how grateful she was for their care, telling them both they were wonderful. The two nurses, who care for dying patients every day, left the house in tears. Conny left us days after with a few final songs, prayers, and her final meal; of a bowl of ice cream.
Conny is survived by her husband Deacon Richard Blake; 5 children and their spouses; 7 grandchildren; one brother; over 50 nieces and nephews; and 2 half gallons of ice cream. She is preceded in death by 9 siblings and a grandson.
In Lieu of Flowers, Conny's family are encouraging donations to The Francis Dinh Blake Foundation https://www.francisdinhblake.org/donate/ .
Family will receive friends from 4-7PM, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM Friday, October 4, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at Crestlawn Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 2, 2019