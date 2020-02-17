|
Constance Lillian Hanley Chisholm
Sept. 18, 1927-January 9, 2020
Connie grew up in Newburyport, Massachusetts, and was the eldest child of Cyril and Evelyn (Arvidson) Hanley. She married Doug Chisholm, and worked a number of years in Ipswich, Mass. as the secretary to the Town Manager. Connie and Doug made their home in Ipswich, and loved to travel, entertain at home and in their lovely garden, and created a wealth of family memories through their wonderful holiday gatherings in Ipswich. Connie was generous and loving with her sister Barbara's three children, often taking them on adventures, or inviting them for special weekends filled with badminton, walks, good food and laughter. After retiring, she and Doug spent time in St. Lucie and Stuart, Florida, until Doug's death in 1992. Connie met Joe Trainor in the years after Doug's death, and they enjoyed each other's company, dining out, and visiting with friends and family in Florida and New England. After Joe's death in 2011, Connie continued to make new friends, and maintained an active social life at The Brennity. She died peacefully in hospice care at the age of 92.
The families of Doug Chisholm and Joe Trainor remember her with love, as do her nieces in New England and Oregon. There will be a private graveside gathering in Newburyport, Mass. in the summer to celebrate her life.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020