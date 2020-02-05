|
Cora Lucas Monroe
Cora Lucas Monroe, a retired educator of 30 years, passed away on February 2, 2020. She retired as a guidance counselor from Fort Pierce Central High School in 1980.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Stone Brothers Funeral Home from 3 - 6 p.m.. A Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Riverview Memorial Gardens in Ft. Pierce WWW.StoneBrothersFuneralHome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020