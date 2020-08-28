Corliss Mullins Jeffries
Fort Pierce - Corky! Born Corliss Marie Mullins October 23, 1946, in Richlands, Virginia. Her parents Douglas and Edith Mullins brought her back home to Fort Pierce where she resided most of her life. She was a popular graduate of Dan McCarty High School class of 1964 and attended Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Virginia. She received her Associate of Arts degree from Indian River Junior College.
Her friends remembered her as a "shining star", a "ray of sunshine" and "just the nicest girl". They also recounted her accomplishments: Channel 34 TV weather girl; Sandy Shoes Queen and Miss Flame; reporter for the Fort Pierce Tribune under the tutelage of Editor Bob Enns; and legislative aide to Representative Chuck Nergard. It was during session in Tallahassee that she met her to-be husband Senator Tom Slade. Later they were on board a plane being hijacked to Cuba and she was the first reporter to interview a hijacker live. Her story made national news. Only our Corky!
Stylish. She was an interior designer and owned CMJ Interiors Inc. She served as a corporate officer for her family business Mullins Enterprises and was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Fort Pierce. She was also a member of St. Lucie County Shrine Club Noble-Ettes, Zuliema and Daughters of the Nile - all organizations supporting the work of the Shrine Hospitals. A patriot. A Republican. She encouraged everyone to vote. Trump 2020!
She liked champagne, flip flops, the color red, gold bangle bracelets, Red River Ranch, all white flowers, convertibles, Bruno's pecan turtles and her White City home "The Puddle". She loved her hometown, friends and family. She adored her grandson "Dub" Shad Mullins Slade II of Taylors, South Carolina who called her "Grand"; she was "Aunt Kuwoo" to her nephew Dak Knoll and "Gus" to her sister Sharman Mullins, both of Fort Pierce; and "Other-Mother" to her stepson John Purdue Jeffries of Springville, Indiana. She was so proud of her namesakes: Corliss Marie Mullins Cranwell (Corky II) and Corliss Rose Cranwell (Wee) both of Blacksburg, Virginia.
Perhaps, she will best be remembered for her "gorgeous red hair" - ne plus ultra! Or maybe her fill-the-room laugh!
Corky died Friday August 21, 2020, and joins her beloved son Shad Mullins Slade, husband Michael Jeffries, brother Don Mullins and parents. God bless her sweet soul.
Do you hear laughter?
Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Fort Pierce, Florida. Final arrangements are entrusted to Aycock Funeral Home, Fort Pierce, www.Aycock-hillcrest.com
.