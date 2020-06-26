Crystal Murray
Fort Pierce - Crystal Murray, 50, died June 18, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Services: A service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 at Spirit Life Church of God, 700 S. 33rd Street, Fort Pierce, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.