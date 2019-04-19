|
Curtis L. Walker Sr.
Vero Beach, FL
Curtis L. Walker Sr., 60, passed away at his residence in Vero Beach, Florida on 3/19/19. He was a Vero Beach High school graduate, and later on worked as a roofer and masonry. Survived by Son, Curtis Lee Walker Jr.; Daughters, Tiffany, Jennifer, and Ashley Walker; Grandchildren, Kaylee and Curtis Walker III, Trinity and Serenity Mayes, Myriah Norris, Taylor and Lane Wallace, Jae'Shon, Shylee and Jadarian Henry; His mother Inga Walker; brothers Carl and Clint Walker. He was preceded in death by his father Carl Walker Sr. and sister Yvonne Hall. Private services were held for the family.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 19, 2019