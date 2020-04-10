Services
Strunk Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
916 17TH STREET
Vero Beach, FL 32960-5523
(772) 562-2325
Cynthia Kain Wigton Obituary
Cynthia Kain Wigton

Vero Beach - Cynthia Kain Wigton, passed away peacefully in her Vero Beach home surrounded by her children on Saturday, April 4, 2020, a beautiful sunny day.

Cynthia was active in the community, enjoying her favorite pastimes of golf, bridge, traveling and going to the theater with her many friends. She was a member of Baltusrol Golf Club and John's Island Club.

Cynthia was born to Harold and Margaret Kain on June 28, 1931 in Millburn, NJ. She graduated from Millburn High School in 1949 and received a BA from Skidmore College in 1953.

She married the late Richard B. Wigton in 1954. They lived in Summit, NJ and later Morristown, NJ then Vero Beach, FL. Cynthia is survived by her children: Nancy Wigton from Chatham, NJ, Richard Wigton and his wife Nancy, their children Richard, Conner and Sarah from Centennial, CO and Suzanne and her husband James Booth from Denver, CO. Cynthia was predeceased by her loving husband, Wig, in 2008. They had a great life together for 54 years and took great pride in the raising of their children, adored their grandchildren and enjoyed many travels throughout the world.

There will be a celebration of Cynthia's life at a later date in Florida. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY or Riverside Theater in Vero Beach, FL.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
