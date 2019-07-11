Services
Plis Funeral Home
220 State Street
Auburn, NY 13021
(315) 252-6261
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cynthia M. Ryan

Cynthia M. Ryan Obituary
Cynthia M. Ryan

Vero Beach - Cynthia M. Ryan, 78, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on July 6, 2019 at VNA Hospice House, Vero Beach. She was a native of England, and resided in Auburn, New York before moving to Vero Beach in 1992. She was a hospice nurse, working at VNA Hospice house in Vero Beach until she retired in 2005.

She is survived by her four children, Mark (Kathy) Ryan of Peoria, AZ, Vicki Ryan, Peggy (Steve) West and Diane Banks, all of Auburn, NY, her sister and brother-in-law Donna and Ned Wrobel of Auburn, five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, a nephew, cousins and extended family in England and Vero Beach, and her dear close friend Rosa Martin.

She was predeceased by her father John Law who died serving his country in 1943, her parents Nicholas and Susan Robinson Holak and her granddaughter Kristin Banks.

It was Cynthia's wish to come back home and be buried in Auburn, NY.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 P.M. Thursday with a service to follow at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn, NY.

Contributions in her memory can be made to Hospice of the Fingerlakes, 1130 Corporate Dr., Auburn, NY or VNA Hospice House, 901 37th St., Vero Beach, FL 32960

To leave a message or condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on July 11, 2019
