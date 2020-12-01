Dale D. Grant
Palm City - Dale D. Grant, 77, went to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, November 19, 2020 at Palm City Nursing Home, Palm City, FL where he was a resident for several years. Dale was born in Baltimore Maryland, the son of Lyle and Wilma Grant. He was predeceased by three brothers, Wade Dennis Grant, William Robert Grant, and Eugene Larry Grant. Dale is survived by brother Michael L. Grant of Oklahoma City, OK, sisters Irene Mary Grant and Cynthia Susan Vingara, both of Port St Lucie, FL and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory. You may visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com
