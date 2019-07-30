|
Daniel C. Chabot
Stuart - Daniel C. Chabot, 90, of Stuart, Florida, died on July 20, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health. Dan lived in Palm City for 22 years and most recently resided at Amore, a care facility in Stuart. Previously he lived with his wife in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Dan's wife of 67 years, Janet Brown Chabot, preceded him in death. Survivors include his son Dana Chabot and his wife Patricia of Madison, Wisconsin; his daughter Leslie Amoyal of Geneva, Switzerland; and three grandchildren. After graduating from Cornell University, Dan spent his career as a manager of businesses that helped sales people improve their productivity. During the 1970s and 80s he was executive vice president of Wilson Learning Corp. in Minneapolis, where he developed the business on an international scale. Dan was also actively involved with nonprofit organizations, focusing especially on environmental education. He served as a director of the Freshwater Foundation in Minneapolis, the Natural Resources Foundation in Wisconsin and the Florida Oceanographic Society in Stuart. Remembrances may be sent to the Florida Oceanographic Society. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in the TC Palm on July 30, 2019