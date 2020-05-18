|
|
Daniel Kessler
Port St. Lucie - Daniel Kessler, 70, of Port St. Lucie, FL passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at St. Lucie Medical Center in Port Saint Lucie, FL. He was born in Wilmington, Delaware to James and Thelma Kessler. Daniel spent much of his childhood in New Castle, DE. He moved to Florida in the late 60's early 70's. Where he met the love of his life, Janet. Daniel worked as a Taxi Driver for many years. He loved baseball and he loved his wife. Daniel was predeceased by his parents and 2 brothers, Wayne and Ralph. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janet Kessler of Port St. Lucie, FL; sister, Elaine Branan and her husband Dave of North Plainfield, NJ; brother: Kevin Kessler and his wife Connie of West Point, VA; 3 nieces, 2 nephew and 3 great nieces. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory- Treasure Coast Chapel Daniel Joseph Kessler Port St. Lucie www.allcounty.com
Published in the TC Palm from May 18 to May 19, 2020