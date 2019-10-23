|
|
Daniel Martinelli
Daniel Martinelli died peacefully on October 9, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones after complications following an 18 month battle with cancer. Dan was 69.
Dan was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 15, 1950. He moved to Hialeah, Florida when he was seven and graduated from Hialeah High School. He attended University of Miami and graduated from Florida International University with a bachelor's degree in Biology, Chemistry and Secondary Education.
Dan was the Executive Director of the Treasure Coast Wildlife Center where he served for more than 25 years, educating people of all ages and rehabilitating sick, injured and orphaned wildlife. Dan was blessed with a gift for public speaking. His captivating voice and personality are remembered fondly by all those fortunate enough to have heard him give a presentation.
Dan was passionate about educating people about the natural world. Dan was witty, stubborn, and never met a sentence that he couldn't make longer. He was a lover of dive bar food, enjoyed visiting parks in his RV, and enjoyed boating and sport fishing. His spirit will live on through the creatures which he helped care for and then released so that they could live out their days wild and free.
Dan is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Joanna Martinelli-Deisley and Bill Deisley; his daughter and son-in-law Melissa and Danny Saban; his brother Charles E. Martinelli; his brother and sister-in-law Edward and Teresa Martinelli, Sr.; his sister Marlene M. Kotsch; three grandchildren; his partner Vikki Rawls of Miami, FL; his former wife Stefanie Cheatwood; and many cousins, his closest being Mark DeVroedt and his wife Jeanette as well as many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles B. and Dorothy (Bottcher) Martinelli.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Sat., Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Treasure Coast Wildlife Center. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dan's life and love for wildlife.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan's memory may be made to the Treasure Coast Wildlife Center at 8626 SW Citrus Blvd., Palm City, FL 34990.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019