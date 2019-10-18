|
Daniel Newell Benson
Ocala - BENSON, Daniel Newell passed away peacefully at Cedar Cottage Assisted Living in Ocala, FL on October 14, 2019. Dan was born on February 16,1937 in Cincinnati, OH; the youngest of three boys. He graduated from The University of Ohio with a business degree and worked in banking as a branch manager and loan officer. Dan proudly served as a second lieutenant in the Air Force and as a medic in the Army Reserve. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Stuart, Fl.
The love of Dan's life was his wife Barbara with whom he shared 47 abundant years full of children, traveling, grandchildren and dogs (that he treated like children). He was a caring and involved father who was just as happy to coach their sports teams as he was to cheer from the sidelines. His love and wisdom were always readily available, as was his smile, or a joke, and he was undeniably their biggest fan. The playful side of Dan was loved by his 5 grandchildren, Emily (Stuart, FL), Christopher (Denver, CO), Alex (Micanopy, FL), Andrew (Savannah, GA), and Nicky(Micanopy, FL) who knew that their time with him would be full of fun and ice cream!
Dan is survived by his wife, Barbara, daughter Anne (Frank) of Micanopy, FL, son Jerry (Allison) of Savannah, GA, brother Bruce (Maine), and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces,and nephews.
Dan's family would like to thank Maggie, Ryhan and Nicholas at Cedar Cottage for the excellent care that they gave to him and continue to give to Barbara. They provided superb quality of life and a lot of love for the three years that he lived at Cedar Cottage.
A funeral Mass/ celebration of life will be held at St. Joseph's Church in Stuart, FL on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to The Treasure Coast Humane Society, (4100 SW Leighton Farm Ave Palm City, Florida 34990) or The House of Hope, (2484 SE Bonita St. Stuart, FL 34997)
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019