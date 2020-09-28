1/1
Daniel T. "Danny" Kukan Sr.
Daniel (Danny) T. Kukan, Sr.

Daniel (Danny) T. Kukan, Sr. was called home to our Lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Danny was a witty, kind and caring man who adored his two children and grandson. He was an avid Chevy fan, and often teased others who owned anything but a Chevy. Danny always helped others with their vehicles; and to all that knew him "Dan was the man".

He was preceded in death by his parent's Mary and Charles Kukan. He is survived by his daughter Rachelle, son D.J., ex-wife Denise DiSora, grandson Braeden, sister Carolyn, brother Chuck, four nephews and one niece.

Having you as my daddy was one of the greatest gifts I was given. The countless hours you spent teaching and guiding me will remain here in my heart forever. You could fix anything and everything, and I will miss you forever…Rachelle

Dad, thank you for everything you taught me in what little time you had on this earth. I know you wanted to show me more, but life had other plans for you. I loved you so much and miss you terribly. Please always watch over us and help guide us down the right roads…D.J.

Thank you for the beautiful children you've given me. I am so grateful I had you in my life. You are greatly loved and terribly missed…Denise DiSora

"If you can park it and not look back as you walk away, you don't own a Chevy".




Published in TC Palm from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
