Daniel Thomas Kukan



Stuart - It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Daniel (Danny) Thomas Kukan on Sept. 22, 2020 at the age of 57.



Danny was born in Baldwin PA to the late Charles and Mary Kukan and moved to FL in 1988. He had a lifelong career in the automotive industry and was a GM enthusiast. Danny will be fondly remembered for the humorous pranks he pulled at work especially while employed at John Jochem Chevrolet Inc. He brought his banter to the golf course as well where he was known for hurling many a golf club about the grounds. His sense of humor and wit were unmatched and will be cherished by all who were fortunate enough to know him.



Left behind to cherish his memories are his beloved children Rachelle and DJ, grandson Braeden, sister Carolyn (Tarly), brother Charles, ex wife Denise DiSora, and a host of friends and co-workers.



Death leaves a heartache no one can heal



Love leaves a memory no one can steal



Join us for a celebration of a life well lived on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 10:00-2:00 at Carl's Buick-GMC, Stuart FL









