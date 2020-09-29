1/1
Daniel Thomas Kukan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Thomas Kukan

Stuart - It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Daniel (Danny) Thomas Kukan on Sept. 22, 2020 at the age of 57.

Danny was born in Baldwin PA to the late Charles and Mary Kukan and moved to FL in 1988. He had a lifelong career in the automotive industry and was a GM enthusiast. Danny will be fondly remembered for the humorous pranks he pulled at work especially while employed at John Jochem Chevrolet Inc. He brought his banter to the golf course as well where he was known for hurling many a golf club about the grounds. His sense of humor and wit were unmatched and will be cherished by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Left behind to cherish his memories are his beloved children Rachelle and DJ, grandson Braeden, sister Carolyn (Tarly), brother Charles, ex wife Denise DiSora, and a host of friends and co-workers.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal

Love leaves a memory no one can steal

Join us for a celebration of a life well lived on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 10:00-2:00 at Carl's Buick-GMC, Stuart FL




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved