Darlene A. Knezevich
Stuart - Darlene A. Knezevich was called home to celebrate her 71st birthday with Jesus on May 24, 2019 in Stuart, Florida. Born in 1948 in Monroe Michigan, Darlene (Dee) attended Monroe High School and moved to Florida about 30 years ago. Here she met her sweetheart Charlie Beers at Stuart Fine Foods. Rumor has it he followed her and her mom, Thelma, around the store. That led to evening walks and the rest is history. Together they ran Hey Jude card and gift shop for many years at the B&A flea market before moving to their own location on US-1.
They were constant companions; experiencing life together. They volunteered at House of Hope Food Pantry. They enjoyed the auction and visiting friends at the flea market. Chick Fil-A was a favorite of Dee's as well.
Although she was dealt a tough blow with MS and then cancer, she never complained. She chose to seek out the positive in all situations. Dee was a person with a grateful heart who did not take life for granted. She loved her family deeply, from reunions in Michigan, to the dinners and holidays in Florida. She enjoyed playing cards and dominos and loved all dogs!
Darlene is survived by three sons ; Dan Frank (Amanda) Knezevich of TN, Dennis (Karen) Knezevich and Derek (Maria) Knezevich of MI, as well as three stepsons; Jim Beers of Colorado, Tim (Jeannine) Beers and Steven (Helena) Beers both of Pt St Lucie, Florida, 14 cherished grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and a her sister; Paula (Mark) Pellow of MI. Her mother, Thelma B. Hicks on January 10, 2018, predeceased her.
Please join us in celebrating Dee's life Thursday, June 6th at 6:00pm at Covenant Fellowship Baptist Church, 2880 SE Aster Lane, Stuart, FL, 34997.
