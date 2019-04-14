Services
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Dean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell Reed Dean

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Darrell Reed Dean Obituary
Darrell Reed Dean

Vero Beach, FL

Darrell R. Dean, age 55, passed away early March 26, 2019 in Ft. Pierce, FL after a brief illness. Born and raised in Vero Beach, Darrell dearly loved his family and friends, and was an accomplished wood craftsman in the cabinetry trade. Born September 11, 1963, he is survived by his loving parents Frank and Jessie Dean, his cherished son Wesley, beloved companion Caryn Eichelberger and her children Eric Eichelberger and Layne Sears (Kyle), brother David Dean, sister Gwen Deiss, nephew Allen Deiss, niece Heather Anthony (Joe) and many, many aunts, uncles and cousins near and far. Darrell left us too soon and will be deeply missed by all and remembered as a gentle, fun-loving, family-based man.

A Memorial Service will be held at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home on April 20th at 1:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3375 20th St. Suite 100, Vero Beach, FL 32960.

An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
Download Now