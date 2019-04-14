Darrell Reed Dean



Vero Beach, FL



Darrell R. Dean, age 55, passed away early March 26, 2019 in Ft. Pierce, FL after a brief illness. Born and raised in Vero Beach, Darrell dearly loved his family and friends, and was an accomplished wood craftsman in the cabinetry trade. Born September 11, 1963, he is survived by his loving parents Frank and Jessie Dean, his cherished son Wesley, beloved companion Caryn Eichelberger and her children Eric Eichelberger and Layne Sears (Kyle), brother David Dean, sister Gwen Deiss, nephew Allen Deiss, niece Heather Anthony (Joe) and many, many aunts, uncles and cousins near and far. Darrell left us too soon and will be deeply missed by all and remembered as a gentle, fun-loving, family-based man.



A Memorial Service will be held at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home on April 20th at 1:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3375 20th St. Suite 100, Vero Beach, FL 32960.



