1/1
Daryl Dean Bowie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daryl Dean Bowie

Daryl Dean Bowie passed away on Saturday, October 31st, in Port St. Lucie, Florida at the age of 68.

Daryl was born in Holden, Missouri to Verla and Dale Bowie on December 16th, 1951. He graduated from Holden High School and then went onto serve in the US Navy. After completing his service, he went to college and graduated with a bachelor's degree from Central Missouri State University. Daryl married the love of his life Kimberly Elaine Huff on July 6th, 1986 in Jenson Beach, Florida. Through his professional career he mainly worked for Anheuser Busch and left as a General Manger for Southern Eagle Distributing. Following that, he worked at A & G pools for 14 years before recently retiring 2 years ago. He spent most of his free time as the Commander of the American Legion Post 318 as well as accomplishing the 32nd degree Scottish Rite Freemasonry.

Daryl is survived by his wife of 34 years Kim Bowie, his two sons David and Jon Michael, and his three beautiful granddaughters Mikayle, Saylor, and Stella. He is also survived by his step-mother Mary Ellen Bowie, his brothers Martin and Chris, and his sisters Sally, Becky, and Vicki.

A service for the celebration of Daryl's life will be held at the American Legion, Post 318, in Port St. Lucie on Saturday, December 5th at 1:00 P.M. Please direct any arrangements or donations to the American Legion, Post 318.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved