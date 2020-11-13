Daryl Dean Bowie



Daryl Dean Bowie passed away on Saturday, October 31st, in Port St. Lucie, Florida at the age of 68.



Daryl was born in Holden, Missouri to Verla and Dale Bowie on December 16th, 1951. He graduated from Holden High School and then went onto serve in the US Navy. After completing his service, he went to college and graduated with a bachelor's degree from Central Missouri State University. Daryl married the love of his life Kimberly Elaine Huff on July 6th, 1986 in Jenson Beach, Florida. Through his professional career he mainly worked for Anheuser Busch and left as a General Manger for Southern Eagle Distributing. Following that, he worked at A & G pools for 14 years before recently retiring 2 years ago. He spent most of his free time as the Commander of the American Legion Post 318 as well as accomplishing the 32nd degree Scottish Rite Freemasonry.



Daryl is survived by his wife of 34 years Kim Bowie, his two sons David and Jon Michael, and his three beautiful granddaughters Mikayle, Saylor, and Stella. He is also survived by his step-mother Mary Ellen Bowie, his brothers Martin and Chris, and his sisters Sally, Becky, and Vicki.



A service for the celebration of Daryl's life will be held at the American Legion, Post 318, in Port St. Lucie on Saturday, December 5th at 1:00 P.M. Please direct any arrangements or donations to the American Legion, Post 318.









