1/1
David A. Christenson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David A. Christenson

Port Saint Lucie - David A. Christenson, 75, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida passed away on October 13, 2020. David was born April 12, 1945 in Crown Point, Indiana. He was the son of Warner P & Clarice Christenson. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Neils Christenson & Mark Christenson. Survivors included his wife of 35 years, Lucille Christenson; son, Derrick Christenson; daughter, Ronda Lusch (Stephen), Julie Renken (Alan), Darla Christenson, Stephanie Christenson ,4 grandchildren Laura Krecic (Corey), Braedyn Lusch, Christian Renken, Connor Christenson, and two great grandchildren, Elliana and Olivia.

David was the founder of Christenson Commercial Real Estate where he became one of the most influential real estate brokers on the Treasure Coast. He directly impacted Stuart landmarks and community development. One cannot drive through downtown Stuart without seeing many of David's influences.

If you asked David what his biggest accomplishments were, he would tell you that they were his 35 year-long marriage, his children & grandchildren. His favorite times were spent at home building memories with his loved ones. He enjoyed Tuesday night pizzas with his grandchildren, hosting Easter-egg hunts, taking his great grandchildren to the movies and building blanket tents to tell his bed-time stories. He enjoyed traveling with the love of his life all over the world but especially loved going to his second home in Nashville, TN.

A memorial service will take place at 11:00 am on November 9, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Saint Lucie, FL. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.David A. ChristensonPort St Lucie www.dignitymemorial.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved