David A. Christenson
Port Saint Lucie - David A. Christenson, 75, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida passed away on October 13, 2020. David was born April 12, 1945 in Crown Point, Indiana. He was the son of Warner P & Clarice Christenson. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Neils Christenson & Mark Christenson. Survivors included his wife of 35 years, Lucille Christenson; son, Derrick Christenson; daughter, Ronda Lusch (Stephen), Julie Renken (Alan), Darla Christenson, Stephanie Christenson ,4 grandchildren Laura Krecic (Corey), Braedyn Lusch, Christian Renken, Connor Christenson, and two great grandchildren, Elliana and Olivia.
David was the founder of Christenson Commercial Real Estate where he became one of the most influential real estate brokers on the Treasure Coast. He directly impacted Stuart landmarks and community development. One cannot drive through downtown Stuart without seeing many of David's influences.
If you asked David what his biggest accomplishments were, he would tell you that they were his 35 year-long marriage, his children & grandchildren. His favorite times were spent at home building memories with his loved ones. He enjoyed Tuesday night pizzas with his grandchildren, hosting Easter-egg hunts, taking his great grandchildren to the movies and building blanket tents to tell his bed-time stories. He enjoyed traveling with the love of his life all over the world but especially loved going to his second home in Nashville, TN.
A memorial service will take place at 11:00 am on November 9, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Saint Lucie, FL. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
