|
|
Dr. David A. Denny
Port St. Lucie - Dr. David A. Denny, 87, of Port Saint Lucie Florida, passed away on August 6, 2019 in the town of Ft. Pierce. Visitation will be August 14th at Forest Hills in Palm City from 10-1:00pm. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 with his son, Rev. David Denny officiating. Burial with military honors and graveside memorial led by his grandson, Rev. Paul Parido, will follow. David Albert Denny was born July 29, 1932 to Henry C. and Ella Denny in Greenwich Connecticut. He met his wife, Ruth Aardsma, at the State University in Oneonta, N.Y. They married July 21, 1953. After two years in the army, David went on to UF to receive his master's degree, then to Indiana University in Bloomington to receive his doctorate of Education. After a long career, he retired as a professor from the State University of NY at Oneonta. He leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Ruth, and two adult children, David and Cindy and their spouses. His brother, Dr. John Denny of Portlandville, N.Y. also survives him. He will be missed by his five grandchildren, their spouses, and eight great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 13, 2019