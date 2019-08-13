Services
Byrd Young & Prill Port St Lucie Funeral Home
1170 Southwest Bayshore Boulevard
Port Saint Lucie, FL 34983
772-879-9300
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Forest Hills
Palm City, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Hills
Palm City, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Denny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. David A. Denny


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. David A. Denny Obituary
Dr. David A. Denny

Port St. Lucie - Dr. David A. Denny, 87, of Port Saint Lucie Florida, passed away on August 6, 2019 in the town of Ft. Pierce. Visitation will be August 14th at Forest Hills in Palm City from 10-1:00pm. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 with his son, Rev. David Denny officiating. Burial with military honors and graveside memorial led by his grandson, Rev. Paul Parido, will follow. David Albert Denny was born July 29, 1932 to Henry C. and Ella Denny in Greenwich Connecticut. He met his wife, Ruth Aardsma, at the State University in Oneonta, N.Y. They married July 21, 1953. After two years in the army, David went on to UF to receive his master's degree, then to Indiana University in Bloomington to receive his doctorate of Education. After a long career, he retired as a professor from the State University of NY at Oneonta. He leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Ruth, and two adult children, David and Cindy and their spouses. His brother, Dr. John Denny of Portlandville, N.Y. also survives him. He will be missed by his five grandchildren, their spouses, and eight great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now