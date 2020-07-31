David Briggs

David BriggsVero Beach - LTC (Ret) David Steven Briggs,79, a 24 year resident of Vero Beach, died of complications of Multiple Myeloma on July 27 at Willowbrooke Court, Indian River Estates. Born in New Haven, CT on November 13, 1940, David grew up in Wallingford, CT, the only child of Clifton Briggs and Helen Bartek Briggs. He graduated from Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford and from Norwich University in Vermont. Upon graduation from Norwich he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army. He served as a Soviet Analyst in Army Intelligence, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel after 24 years of active duty which included two tours in Vietnam. David was a 1984 graduate of the US Army War College, Carlisle Barracks and a 1975 graduate of Command and General Staff College, Ft Leavenworth. In 1985 he earned a Master's degree in Public Administration from Shippensburg University. David is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Griffith Briggs, and by three children, Carolyn(Steve)Clements of Park City, UT, Sharon(John)Lamb of South Riding, VA, Clifton Briggs of Hagerstown, MD and by five grandchildren, Kelly and Brooke Clements and Laura, Katie and Alex Lamb.There will be a private service in the Memorial Garden of Christ by the Sea UMC at the convenience of the family. Cox-Gifford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Any memorial donations may be sent to the Pastor's Special Gifts Fund, Christ by the Sea UMC, Vero Beach.