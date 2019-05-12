|
|
David Eric Nugent
Port St. Lucie, FL
David Eric Nugent suddenly passed away on May 6, 2019. Born Dec. 9, 1964 to Dorothy and Eric Nugent. He joined U.S. Army out of high school and then worked at Ford Motor Company for many years. He was predeceased by father Eric. Survivors include his mother Dorothy, sister Kelli and dog Chelsea. He also has extended family in Great Britain. Make donations to the Fund in his name. He will be missed greatly by friends and family alike.
Published in the TC Palm on May 12, 2019