David "Dusty" F. Drew, III
Stuart, FL
David F. 'Dusty' Drew, III, 76, of Stuart, Florida, and Standish, Maine, died on January 31, 2019. He was born on December 20, 1942, in Portland, Maine, to the late David F., Jr. and Beverly Beale Drew.
Dusty graduated from Standish High School and Springfield College and earned a master's degree in education from Boston University.
For many years Dusty and his wife owned and operated Camp Wekeela on Bear Pond in Hartford, Maine, where young people from highly varied backgrounds spent memory-making summers having fun while absorbing life-lessons along the way.
At the University of Southern Maine, where Dusty taught and coached baseball, he had a 206-143 record and won five NAIA District 5 championships. The 1985 team won the Area 8 championship and became the first Maine team to participate in the NAIA College World Series. Dusty earned several NAIA District Coach of the Year awards and served as chairman of the NAIA Baseball Committee for five years. In 1999, he was inducted into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame and in 2004 was named to the USM Husky Hall of Fame.
Dusty served on many town committees in Standish and was a past president of the Kiwanis Club and Watchic Lake Association. He volunteered for the Red Cross and Meals on Wheels program in Stuart, as well as Miles Grant Country Club. Dusty was most fulfilled as a mentor to young people both on and off the ballfield. He enjoyed dancing and classical music and looked forward every year to spending summers in Maine (mostly in his lakeside vegetable garden) and winters in Florida (mostly golfing or volunteering). He was an avid fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers (for whom he once tried out), as well as the Red Sox and Patriots. During his retirement, he regularly coached from his recliner, and made predictions for his supported teams' success based upon his own unique analysis.
Dusty had a tremendous work ethic, and was also an organizational genius. Whether it was almost single-handedly bringing back to life the physical plant of a long-closed summer camp, organizing camper or spring baseball trips, feeding all of the athletes at USM during periods when the cafeteria was closed, running a golf tournament at Miles Grant, or overseeing a Kiwanis dinner, Dusty easily took on great responsibility, and had fun while creating memorable times for others.
Dusty is survived by his brother Donal F. Drew (Martha) of Standish, Maine; his sister Debra Martin (Jimmie Walraven) of Englewood, Florida; and his son Thomas Cronin (Patricia) of Gloucester, Massachusetts. He is survived by grandchildren Melissa McMahon (Conor) of San Diego, California, and Scott Cronin (Andreane Bolduc) of Brighton, Massachusetts, several nieces and nephews, and his former wife Claire Drew of Stuart, Florida. He was predeceased by his son, Timothy Cronin.
At Dusty's request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to . The family would like to extend special thanks to Treasure Coast Hospice and to the caring and compassionate staffs of Hay-Madiera House and Harper House.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 10, 2019