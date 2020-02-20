Resources
More Obituaries for David Sly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Frank Sly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Frank Sly Obituary
David Frank Sly

David Frank Sly (75) Professor Emeritus of Florida State University died February 19 in Vero Beach. He was also a research professor at the University of Miami School of Medicine, Department of Epidemiology and Public Health, and Senior Research Fellow, Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. He authored numerous books and professional articles about health issues. He was a member of Christ By the Sea United Methodist Church. David was an ardent baseball fan who loved the Yankees! His parents were Frank and Clara (Menzel) Sly of Saginaw, MI. He is survived by son Tanner, daughter Abbygail, wife Janice, and brother James. No services are planned. Memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, Pickens County, Jasper, GA.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -