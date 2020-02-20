|
|
David Frank Sly
David Frank Sly (75) Professor Emeritus of Florida State University died February 19 in Vero Beach. He was also a research professor at the University of Miami School of Medicine, Department of Epidemiology and Public Health, and Senior Research Fellow, Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. He authored numerous books and professional articles about health issues. He was a member of Christ By the Sea United Methodist Church. David was an ardent baseball fan who loved the Yankees! His parents were Frank and Clara (Menzel) Sly of Saginaw, MI. He is survived by son Tanner, daughter Abbygail, wife Janice, and brother James. No services are planned. Memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, Pickens County, Jasper, GA.
