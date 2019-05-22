|
David Guizerix
Palm City, FL
It is with deepest sadness that the Guizerix family shares the passing of beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, mentor, and friend, David Guizerix, 58, of Palm City, FL. David departed this world peacefully on the morning of May 18, 2019, at AdventHealth Hospital in Orlando, FL, surrounded by his loving family.
David's life and memory are and will remain one of deep joy and love. His Catholic faith and supreme trust in God defined his life and continue to inspire all who were blessed to have known and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Lorraine; his devoted children, Jaquelyn, Nichole, Stefanie, and William; his dedicated parents A.P. Guizerix, Jr., and Patricia; his brother Skipper Guizerix (Christy), and sisters Kathy Faucett (Mark), and Tricia Gipson (Walter); his uncle Robert Guizerix; his nieces, nephews, and cousins; and countless friends. Words do not do justice to the immense loss felt by his family, friends, and entire community. Dave will be remembered and loved forever.
A memorial mass will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 4:00PM followed by a Celebration of Life at its family center.
In honor of Dave, please consider becoming an organ donor and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elev8 Hope, Hope Central Station, 3700 SE Salerno Road, Stuart, FL 34997.
Published in the TC Palm on May 22, 2019