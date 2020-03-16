|
|
David I. Hall
Stuart - David Irvin Hall, 62, of Stuart, Florida, passed away on March 12, 2020 at Treasure Coast Hospice surrounded by his family.
Born in Kansas City, Missouri, he moved to Lake Park then Jensen Beach prior to attending college. He has been a resident of Stuart since 1982.
He received his bachelor's degree in chemistry and biology from Taylor University and his master's degree in botany and biochemistry from Ohio University.
His love of environmental conservation was sparked by his Eagle Scout project to reduce the impact of trash on the Jensen Beach Causeway and continued during a summer spent tagging sea turtles to support research.
He had a passion for education. Before retiring, he was a board certified high school biology and chemistry teacher and Assistant Principal at Martin County High School and a Principal at South Fork High School. He also coached track and mentored a robotics team.
He enjoyed traveling and spending precious time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Lori Sargent Hall of Stuart; his children, Angela Leese (Matt) and granddaughter, Lizzie, of Springfield, VA and Robert Hall (Lisa) of Winter Park, FL, and his sister, Tricia Karns (David) of Columbia, SC. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. and Peggy Hall and his sister, Cheryl Wilson.
The family would like to thank the staff at Treasure Coast Hospice for their excellent care of David at the end of his illness.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service at the First United Methodist Church of Stuart at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Indiantown Education Coalition.
www.treasurecoastseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020