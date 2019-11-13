|
David Irwin Van Blois
David Irwin Van Blois, age 80, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was born on November 12, 1938, to Paul and Audrey Van Blois in Saginaw, Michigan. He attended both Saginaw Arthur Hill and Royal Oak Dondero High Schools and was on the swim team. ln 1961, he graduated from Lawrence Technological University and went to Whirlpool Corporation where he worked as an electrical engineer. He completed his MBA at Michigan State University in 1962, and his PhD in 1968. David worked at Ford Motor Corporation in Dearborn, Michigan from 1964 until his retirement in 1995 in various marketing and corporate positions. David married his wife, Avonne Montanye, in 1963, and they had two children, Valerie (William) Kirk of Vero Beach, Florida and Brent (Rebecca) Van Blois of Grandville, Michigan. David is also survived by his grandchildren, Jake and Kaitlyn Hill and Luke, Seth, Ross, and Kyle Van Blois. While residing in the city of Orchard Lake Village, Michigan, David was elected Mayor Pro Tem, founded the Planning Commission and served as its Chairman for several years. He was also a member of the Board of Directors for the Fire Department before he retired. For the past 23 years, he lived in Nettles Island in Jensen Beach, Florida. Interment will be held at Rosedale Memorial Gardens in Grand Rapids, Michigan
