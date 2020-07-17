David James Craig, Sr.
Barefoot Bay - David James Craig, Sr, 83, of Sebastian, FL died July 13, 2020. Dave was born in Manchester, NH on February 27, 1937, to William H. and Emma (Bousquet) Craig. He was a longtime NH resident before retiring to Florida. Dave graduated Bishop Bradley High School in Manchester, and earned his Bachelor's Degree from UNH (after two years in the U.S. Army). He began his career as an employment recruiter, and later switched to car sales, ultimately retiring from Carlson's Motor Sales in Concord, NH. Dave was an antique car aficionado and a lifelong member of the Lion's Club. Dave was predeceased by his wife JoanAnn L. (Arseneault) Craig, son Christopher Craig, siblings Mary (Conforti) Talbot, Teresa Craig, William "Bill" Craig, and Edward "Teddy" Craig. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth (Kidney) Craig; children Scott Craig, Irene (Craig) Mackes, Lucille (Craig) Prater and David Craig, Jr.; 9 grandchildren; 4 Step-Daughters; and siblings Marguerite "Peggy" Stanzel, Joan Fantini, Paul A. Craig, Louis J. Craig, and Thomas E. Craig. Due to the pandemic, a memorial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hopkinton Lions Club (Scholarship Fund), P.O. Box 185, Contoocook, NH 03229
Arrangements are entrusted to Strunk Funeral Home, Sebastian, Florida. You may sign an on-line guestbook at www.strunkfuneralhome.com