|
|
David Keith Thomas
Vero Beach - After a lifetime of defying the odds, bouncing back from illness time and again, always with an indomitable spirit and sincere gratitude for the gift of life, David Keith Thomas was taken into the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ on September 25, 2019.
Although David lived with cancer and its complications for the last forty years, he was always happy and lived up to his Navy call sign, "Easy Dave," for his friendly, warm demeanor. He taught us all how to live life to its fullest and to enjoy every moment with family, despite life's setbacks.
David was born on August 8, 1950, in Macon, Ga., to his loving parents, Floyd and Carlene Thomas. He grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., where he enjoyed playing sports at Orange Park High School and was a member of the football and basketball teams and a track star. He graduated from high school in 1968 and then went on to the University of Florida, where he earned a B.S. in Building Construction in 1972. David then served as a Lieutenant with the U.S. Navy. He piloted the A4 and S3 Viking aircrafts until his retirement and was also an instructor in Meridian, Miss., at Naval Air Station Cecil Field in Jacksonville, and on the U.S.S. Independence aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea.
David then settled down in Vero Beach, Fla., where he worked in building construction for Croom Construction, Barth Construction, and Florida Shutters. David married Gloria Guzman Thomas on March 23, 2001. They both enjoyed spending time together - they were rarely apart, even for a day - and were dedicated members of the Genesis Church. David at his core was a family man. He drew his greatest joy from his two children, Amy Thomas Moeller (Richard) and David Zachary Thomas (Margo), and his three grandchildren, Kathryn, Mason, and Annie. He also was especially fond of his step-daughters, Jackie Roberts (Andrew) and Katie Sarbak (Todd), and their children, Ashlyn, Blake, Evie, and Zander.
David is survived by his wife, Gloria, brother Gary Thomas (Karen), and his many children, grandchildren, and extended family. David's family will cherish their memories of him as a devoted husband and father and a man of unwavering Christian faith.
Come celebrate David's life with us...The visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11:00AM - 12:00PM at First Baptist Church, Vero Beach. Funeral services will begin at 12:00PM in the church sanctuary. Interment with Military Honors to follow at Crestlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the VNA Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960 in memory of David K. Thomas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 27, 2019