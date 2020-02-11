|
David L. Hansford
Palm City - David L. Hansford, 88, a resident of Palm City, FL., died on February 3, 2020. He was born and raised in Fairmont, WV. After graduating with a degree in chemical engineering at WVU, David joined Union Carbide, in Oak Ridge, TN. Here he met his wife of more than fifty years, Barbara Hopkins Hansford (deceased 2007). As a member of Carbide's International group, working in a plastics division, the family moved several times, including England and Puerto Rico. David enjoyed his work in research and development and was granted a patent. The last part of his career was with Amoco in Greenville, SC, where he became director of his engineering group. David was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Stuart. Many wonderful times were had with his special friend Bebe Owen. He will be remembered as a loving and supportive father, a helpful neighbor, and a WVU Mountaineer to the core. Survivors include his son, David William Hansford and wife Darla of Salt Lake City, UT; daughters, Cathy Hart of Vero Beach, FL; and Dianne Hansford of Paradise Valley, AZ; three grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020