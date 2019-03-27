Services
Yates Funeral Home & Crematory
7951 South U.S. 1
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
(772) 878-2300
Walker, David Laverne, age 51, of Fort Pierce, Florida passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. Beloved son of Verda Walker and the late David Lee Walker. Brother of Bryan Walker. David is also survived by two nephews Carson Walker and Kyler Walker as well as a big Fort Pierce extended family. David attended John Carroll High School Class of 1986 where he played Varsity Football. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and billiards. He was the President of the Walker Mining Company and he will be sadly missed by all who knew him. "GOD, a most fierce warrior is at my side."-Jeremiah 20:11(The Message). Memorial Service at later date and arrangements being entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory. For more information you may visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com. For David's Love for children and family in lieu of flowers please donate to the Shriners Hospital in his name.



c/o Donor Relations

2900 N. Rocky Point Drive

Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 27, 2019
