Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Indian River Estates West
7730 Indian Oaks Drive
Vero Beach, FL
David Leo Wade

David Leo Wade

Vero Beach - David Leo Wade, 88, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Family and friends are invited to a reception to be held 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Indian River Estates West, Multipurpose Room, 7730 Indian Oaks Drive, Vero Beach, FL. He was born in Indianapolis to William A. Wade and Dorothy Metzgar Wade, graduated from Purdue University and served honorably in the U.S Army. He and his wife, Betty Jane Wade, who survives him, have been Vero Beach residents since 1996.
Published in the TC Palm on July 16, 2019
