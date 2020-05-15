|
David Mark Dickhart, Sr
Fort Pierce - David Mark Dickhart, Sr. of Fort Pierce, FL passed away at home with his family at his side on May 8, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on August 3, 1953 in Minnesota. He owned and operated Superior Printing in Ft. Pierce since 1983 and was a Bus Driver for Somerset College Prep in Port St. Lucie. He had a love for flying remote controlled airplanes and helicopters.
He is survived by his wife Brenda, his children David Dickhart, Mike Dickhart and Rachel Smith (Richard), his grandchildren Jocilyn, Kayla, and Emilee Dickhart, Callie and Cabel Smith.
A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from May 15 to May 17, 2020