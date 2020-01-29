|
|
David O. "Dave" Claeys
David O. "Dave" Claeys, died peacefully on January 26, 2020 after bravely battling dementia. Dave was born June 29, 1938 in Syracuse, NY to Alphonse and Dora Claeys.
Dave graduated from SUNY Ranger School, completing additional studies at Syracuse University. He enjoyed a successful career in Civil Engineering for the County of Onondaga, NY. He was so happy to retire at 55 years old to St. Lucie Falls, Stuart, FL, with his wife and best friend Bonnie, close to family and grandchildren.
Dave enjoyed life and especially family, friends, dogs, gardening and achieving Master Gardner, the beach, weightlifting, yoga, pizza and bread making, target shooting, and just being in the great outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bonnie J. (Holbrook) Claeys, two daughters, Cindi Walsh (husband David) and Jo-Lin Potts; son, Jeffrey Claeys (wife Jenny); four grandchildren, Stacy Walsh, Kari Zinkovich, Chelsea Claeys, and Alex Claeys; one great granddaughter, Landry Lagermann; his brother, Paul "Feller" Claeys (wife Joanne); and his many special nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 31st at 4pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2655 SW Immanuel Drive, Palm City, FL 34990.
Those who wish to remember Dave Claeys in a special way may make gifts to Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, Palm City, FL or Treasure Coast Hospice.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020