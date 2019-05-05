|
David Paul Smith
Vero Beach, FL
David Paul Smith, 81, passed away at his home in Haines City.
David was born in Indian River County Florida to Raymond and Gladys Smith.
He was a graduate of the Vero Beach High School, Class of 1955.
He was a United States Navy veteran (submarine division) and received a good conduct medal during his time in the Cold War.
David retired as an electrician from Smith Electric but his greatest title was Dad. David was a loving husband and cared greatly for Bonny. David was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. He was known by many for his green thumb and for his love of the outdoors.
Survivors include his wife Bonny Smith, daughter Tammy Smith Meeks (Ronnie); step-son's Todd Kreger and Jeff Kreger; step-daughter Karen Peir (Jeff); sister Martha Sue Collins; grand children Brad, Kyle, Danny, Christi, Jason, Stephanie, Scott; and 9 great-grand children.
David was preceded in death by his son David Scott Smith; grandson Brian Rumsey; brothers Jack, Sam, Eldon, Raymond Jr., Bill, Dean; and sister Judy Bracaw.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local Veteran branch.
A visitation will be held at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach on May 11th 2019 at 11:00 am. The celebration of David's life will begin at 11:30 am, with a reception to follow at The Plaza.
A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on May 5, 2019