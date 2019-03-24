Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
David Davis
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
David W. Davis, III, 41 of Tallahassee, FL passed away at home after a brief illness on February 18, 2019. He was born on April 18, 1977 in Vero Beach and resided there until 2017 when he relocated to Tallahassee.

He was preceded in death by his mother Theresa A. Lee.

David is survived by his father David W. Davis, Jr. of Havana, FL; sister Rebekah Davis Jaffee of Vero Beach, FL; brother Jacob Davis of Tampa, FL; wife Ava Alomgir of Tallahassee, FL ; children Michael Davis of Allegan, MI, Jordan Davis of Vero Beach, FL as well as Abby Roberts and Nadia Roberts both of Port St. Lucie, FL.

David was a generous, benevolent soul with a huge heart. He was loved dearly and will remain in our hearts forever.

Visitation will be held from 10-11AM, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach, 916 17th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Services will begin at 11AM in the funeral home chapel.

An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 24, 2019
